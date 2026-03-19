Daily 17 minutes of cycling may reduce dementia risk, boost brain function: studies suggest

(Web Desk) - A new study suggests that just 17 minutes of daily cycling can help improve brain function and lower the risk of Dementia.

Researchers found that regular cycling enhances the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a key chemical that supports the growth and connectivity of brain cells. Often referred to as “brain fertilizer,” BDNF plays an important role in improving cognitive performance and protecting against neurological decline.

The study, led by Dr. Flaminia Ronca at University College London, involved 23 overweight middle-aged adults. Half of the participants followed a structured 12-week cycling program, while the rest engaged in little to no physical activity.

Blood tests revealed a significant increase in BDNF levels among those who cycled regularly, whereas no change was observed in the inactive group. Brain scans further showed that participants who exercised had lower activity in areas responsible for attention and control, suggesting their brains were working more efficiently.

Although no immediate improvement in memory was observed during the 12-week period, researchers believe that longer-term exercise may produce more noticeable cognitive benefits.

The findings come at a time when cases of dementia are rising globally. In the United States alone, more than 7 million adults are currently affected, with numbers expected to nearly double by 2050.

Published in the journal Brain Research, the study highlights that even moderate, consistent physical activity can have a meaningful impact on brain health. Experts say incorporating simple habits like daily cycling could play a crucial role in maintaining cognitive function and reducing the risk of age-related brain disorders.

