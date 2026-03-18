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Potassium-rich diet may cut risk of heart failure by 24pc, stroke risk by 20pc, experts say

Potassium-rich diet may cut risk of heart failure by 24pc, stroke risk by 20pc, experts say
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Summary Potassium deficiency not only increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes but can also cause a range of lesser-known symptoms.

(Web Desk) - Health experts say that potassium, an essential mineral, can significantly reduce the risk of major health conditions, including Stroke by up to 20% and Heart Disease by as much as 24%.

According to medical experts, millions of people worldwide suffer from potassium deficiency without realizing it. This deficiency not only increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes but can also cause a range of lesser-known symptoms.

Professor John Young from Teesside University explained that poor dietary habits—especially high consumption of ultra-processed foods and salt—are major contributors to low potassium levels. He added that awareness about the importance of potassium remains limited.

Potassium plays a vital role in the body, including regulating nerve signals, supporting muscle contraction, maintaining a steady heartbeat and controlling blood pressure by counteracting sodium (salt).

Experts say that even a mild deficiency can lead to symptoms such as muscle cramps, constipation, irritability, and headaches. In more severe cases, it can cause confusion, depression, irregular heartbeat, digestive issues, and even breathing difficulties, making it a serious health concern if left untreated.

Health authorities such as the National Health Service and the World Health Organization recommend that adults consume around 3,500 milligrams of potassium daily. However, surveys indicate that many individuals, particularly women and young people, fail to meet this requirement.

Studies have consistently shown that increasing potassium intake through diet can significantly improve heart health and reduce the likelihood of hospitalizations and premature death. Foods such as potatoes, spinach, beans, yogurt, fruit juices, and fish are considered rich sources of potassium, often providing even more of the mineral than bananas.

Experts advise that improving diet, reducing salt intake, and in some cases using supplements can help maintain adequate potassium levels. Ensuring sufficient intake of this essential mineral can play a vital role in protecting long-term health and preventing life-threatening conditions.
 

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