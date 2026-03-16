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Measles outbreak affects eight children in Kasur village

Measles outbreak affects eight children in Kasur village
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Summary Eight children infected in measles outbreak in Kasur’s Talwandi village, shifted to hospital as health authorities plan follow-up medical inspection after lack of vaccination in area.

KASUR (Dunya News) - A measles outbreak has been reported in Kasur district of Punjab, affecting several children in a village, according to rescue sources.

Officials said eight children were infected with measles in Talwandi village on Depalpur Road. All affected children were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Sources revealed that children in the village had not been administered measles prevention drops and injections, which may have contributed to the spread of the disease.

After a medical team examined the situation, the infected children were admitted to hospital for further care and monitoring.

The matter has been reported to the Health Department, which is expected to send another medical team to the affected village on Tuesday to conduct a follow-up check-up and take preventive measures.

 

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Punjab Punjab Government Health Pakistan

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