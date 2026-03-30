Pakistan announces 2026 polio campaign as eradication efforts show positive results

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s ongoing polio eradication efforts are showing promising results, and the Ministry of Health has announced the dates for the 2026 polio campaign.

According to a Ministry spokesperson, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal met with Prime Minister’s focal person for polio eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, and Polio Coordinator Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq. During the meeting, officials were briefed in detail about the upcoming polio campaign.

The second polio campaign of 2026 will take place nationwide from April 13 to 19, during which over 45 million children will receive polio drops.

The briefing highlighted the positive outcomes of current eradication measures. In Karachi, 6 out of 12 sites reported negative results, with several sites in Kemari and East also confirmed polio-free. All 7 sites in the Quetta block were cleared of the virus. In Lahore, 5 out of 6 sites tested negative.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal emphasized Pakistan’s firm commitment to eradicating polio, stating that the government is ensuring effective measures to achieve this goal. He added that a coordinated strategy combined with public cooperation will help Pakistan become polio-free soon.

Minister Kamal also appealed to parents and community leaders to fully cooperate with polio workers to safeguard the future of the nation’s children.