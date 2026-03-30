Young doctors reject dismissals over C-section video controversy

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has rejected the decision to dismiss medical staff following the emergence of a video showing a Caesarean section procedure at Lady Willingdon Hospital in Lahore.

Addressing a press conference, YDA President Dr Shoaib Niazi and Chairman Dr Mudassar Ashraf criticised the authorities for taking action under social media pressure without conducting a thorough investigation.

They alleged that statements were forcibly obtained from doctors, including individuals who were not even present in the video. The association maintained that the dismissals were unjustified and lacked due process.

Dr Niazi clarified that his viral video was not intended for journalists but was recorded for TikTok users, while reiterating that the situation had been misrepresented online.

Dr Ashraf highlighted the severe shortage of facilities in public hospitals, claiming that in some cases, two operations were being carried out on a single bed. He further stated that notices had been issued even to doctors who were not on duty at the time of the incident.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online allegedly showing a “race” to perform a childbirth operation, prompting authorities to suspend several staff members, including senior officials and doctors.

The YDA has called for a fair and transparent inquiry, warning against what it described as hasty decisions influenced by public pressure on social media.