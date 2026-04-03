Thousands benefit from life-saving programmes: CM Maryam

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday reaffirmed her government’s commitment to expanding quality healthcare services and ensuring that life-saving treatments are accessible to all segments of society without any financial burden.

She expressed these views while chairing a special meeting to review the progress of health service delivery projects across the province. The CM stated that these initiatives have brought new hope to thousands of patients and directed authorities to further enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of all health programs to improve public service delivery.

During the briefing, it was revealed that under the CM Punjab Children’s Heart Surgery Programme, 16,625 patients have been registered, while 11,466 children have successfully undergone heart surgeries in record time and returned home healthy. Of these, 7,664 surgeries and procedures were carried out in public hospitals, while 3,802 children received treatment in private hospitals at government expense.

The meeting was also informed that under the CM Special Initiative for Transplant Programme, 2,001 patients have been registered, with 1,574 successful transplant procedures completed. These include 255 free liver transplants, each costing approximately Rs. 6.5 million borne by the Punjab government, 799 kidney transplants, 460 cochlear transplants, 32 corneal transplants, and 28 bone marrow transplants, all provided free of cost.

Additionally, under the CM Special Initiative for Dialysis Program, 38,125 patients have been registered, with over 1.5 million dialysis procedures performed so far. A report on the free medicine project was also presented during the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated that the government is determined to strengthen the healthcare system and ensure that no patient is deprived of essential treatment due to financial constraints.

