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Scientists develop new technology to detect active, infectious Tuberculosis

Scientists develop new technology to detect active, infectious Tuberculosis
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Summary he breakthrough aims to enable faster diagnosis and timely treatment of Tuberculosis.

(Web Desk) - Researchers at the University of California Davis have developed a new blood test technology for detecting Tuberculosis (TB), capable of accurately identifying its active and contagious form.

The breakthrough aims to enable faster diagnosis and timely treatment while also helping to prevent the spread of the disease by identifying infectious cases more effectively.

Currently available TB tests cannot distinguish between active and latent infections. Although TB is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, only individuals with active TB can transmit the disease to others through coughing, sneezing, or even talking.

Speaking about the development, Professor Imran H Khan explained that in countries heavily affected by TB, around 35% to 40% of the population carries the infection in a latent form. This means many people have been exposed to the bacteria but may never develop symptoms.

He added that tests which return positive results for latent infections are less effective in identifying truly infectious patients. The real risk lies with those who unknowingly spread the disease, making accurate detection of active TB cases critical.

Experts believe this new technology could mark a major milestone in the global fight against tuberculosis, improving disease control and reducing transmission worldwide.
 

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