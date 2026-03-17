Iran rejects fake news Mojtaba Khamenei's treatment in Moscow

Summary Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali dismisses reports that Mojtaba Khamenei moved to Russia for treatment after alleged US-Israeli attack, calling the claims baseless.

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali has rejected reports claiming that Mojtaba Khamenei has been moved to Russia for medical treatment, describing the reports as baseless.

Jalali said that there is no truth to the claims that the Supreme Leader’s son Mojtaba Khamenei is undergoing treatment in Moscow, adding that reports regarding his medical treatment are incorrect.

He further stated that the reports suggesting that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in an alleged US-Israeli attack have not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, according to Arab media reports, the Kremlin, the Russian presidential office, has also not issued any comment on the matter.