Pakistan rejects claim of attack on Omid Hospital

Summary Pakistan rejects claims of targeting Omid Hospital in Afghanistan, saying a terrorist site at Camp Phoenix was hit. Govt calls the reports propaganda and baseless.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has rejected claims that its forces targeted Omid Hospital in Afghanistan, calling the allegations propaganda and stating that a terrorist hideout located several kilometers away was the actual target.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a post on social media platform X, denied reports that the Pakistani military struck Omid Hospital in Afghanistan.

It clarified that the operation targeted Camp Phoenix, which is situated several kilometers away from the hospital.

According to the ministry, Camp Phoenix served as a storage point for military and terrorist equipment.

Officials said the real hospital is a multi-storey building, while the structure that was hit had a completely different design and was identified as a military facility.

The ministry added that the difference between the hospital and Camp Phoenix is also evident through images, clearly exposing the truth behind the claims.

Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban claim of strike in Wana

It questioned why a drug rehabilitation center would be located near a storage site for lethal ammunition, noting that the issue still raises unanswered questions.

It was further stated that Omid Hospital is a multi-storey building, whereas the targeted location was a military structure.

The claim circulating on social media has therefore been proven baseless.

According to the Ministry of Information’s fact-check, the Afghan official handle later deleted its post and video that had earlier claimed a drug rehabilitation center was damaged in the attack.

Officials questioned whether the clip was generated using artificial intelligence and could not withstand fact-checking, adding that the Afghan Taliban appear to be backing away from what they described as fabricated claims.