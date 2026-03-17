Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Iran denies reports of Mojtaba Khamenei treatment in Moscow

Iran denies reports of Mojtaba Khamenei treatment in Moscow
Updated on

Summary Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali dismisses reports that Mojtaba Khamenei moved to Russia for treatment after alleged US-Israeli attack, calling the claims baseless.

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali has rejected reports claiming that Mojtaba Khamenei has been moved to Russia for medical treatment, describing the reports as baseless.

Jalali said that there is no truth to the claims that the Supreme Leader’s son Mojtaba Khamenei is undergoing treatment in Moscow, adding that reports regarding his medical treatment are incorrect.

He further stated that the reports suggesting that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in an alleged US-Israeli attack have not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, according to Arab media reports, the Kremlin, the Russian presidential office, has also not issued any comment on the matter.


 

Browse Topics
Iran unrest Iran-Israel Tensions Fake News Russia Iran

Related News

Pakistan rejects claim of attack on Omid Hospital
Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban claim of strike in Wana
Sharif family denies reports of Junaid Safdar's Vienna trip on official aircraft
Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban claim of capturing checkpoint
Featured

Iran rejects Israel's claim of killing security chief Ali Larijani

PSX gains 837 points after steep decline

Pakistan airstrikes in Kabul, Nangarhar destroy technical infrastructure, ammunition depots

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression