Salman Faisal's separation news with Neha Malik termed fake

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The news regarding separation of Salman Faisal, the son of Pakistani senior actress Saba Faisal, with Neha Malik has been declared fake.

Actor Salman Faisal, the son of actress Saba Faisal, and Neha Malik were married two years ago and recently when Saba Faisal shared a photo with her sons and daughters without a daughter-in-law, rumors spread that their daughter-in-law was divorced.

It is noteworthy here that Salman Faisal mostly played a negative role in most of the dramas.

Saba Faisal had shared photos with her husband and other family members including daughter Sadia Faisal, son Salman and Arsalan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha but her daughter-in-law was not seen in these photos.

Fans criticized Saba Faisal for the absence of Salman Faisal’s wife in the photos, calling her a real life villain like dramas and commenting that Neha Malik was divorced.

Although Saba Faisal also responded to people’s inappropriate comments, most people claimed that Salman Faisal’s sister and his mother divorced him because they could not stand the love marriage of Neha Malik. After strong criticism from the people, rumors spread on social media that Salman Faisal and Neha Malik have separated. However, now Salman Faisal also clarified on such news and claimed that they were not divorced.

Responding to the rumours after three months, Neha Malik cleared the air about their separation. She took to Instagram and congratulated her husband on his splendid performance in CPL and the victory of his team Islamabad Nova.

She has also answered the most asked question which was about their separation and denied the rumors. Neha confirmed that they are together and haven’t parted ways.