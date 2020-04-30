(Reuters) - Internet claims made earlier this month that rapper Biz Markie, whose real name is Marcel Theo Hall, has died are false. A representative for the 57-year-old rapper told Reuters that, “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible.”

Hall has been vocal in the past about his health issues. In a 2013 interview with Daily News, he discussed his fight with type 2 diabetes.

In July 2020, the Harlem-born rapper was hospitalized for complications related to diabetes in a Maryland hospital.

Jenni Izumi, Hall’s manager, told Reuters via email that “Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike.”

Izumi said that the family asked for continued thoughts and prayers during this time.

Hence, as confirmed on July 2, 2021 by a representative, Biz Markie was alive and receiving medical treatment.