Fawad Khan's new look sparks cosmetic treatment speculation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has once again become the center of attention on social media after his latest photos and videos sparked widespread discussion over his changed appearance.

Fawad is currently filming a new movie alongside actor Ayeza Khan, in which he plays a security forces officer. For the role, he has adopted a much shorter hairstyle, which many fans believe is the main reason behind his noticeably different look.

Speculation intensified after viral photos showed the actor with a well-known cosmetic surgeon in Lahore, prompting social media users to question whether he had undergone any aesthetic or cosmetic procedures.

However, neither Fawad Khan nor his team has issued any statement regarding the rumours, and there has been no confirmation that he has received any cosmetic treatment.

While some users claimed to notice subtle facial changes and speculated about procedures such as Botox or fillers, many fans dismissed the claims, saying the transformation could simply be the result of his new hairstyle, weight loss and improved fitness.

Some social media users also jokingly asked the actor to reveal the name of his cosmetic surgeon, while others commented on possible facelift or filler procedures.

Several fans additionally pointed out Fawad Khan's apparent weight loss, with some speculating that he may have used weight-loss medication such as Ozempic. However, there is no verified information or official confirmation to support those claims.