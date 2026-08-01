Atif Aslam reflects on fame, success and creativity

(Web Desk) – Ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Subah Aye Na, Atif Aslam has opened up about the personal and creative journey that led to his first studio album in nearly two decades, revealing that years of global touring left him feeling disconnected from his artistic identity.

In recent interviews, the singer reflected on fame, success and creativity, saying the album marks a turning point in his career.

"I forgot who I was, so I went back to zero and told myself that people had made me a star, by the grace of God, but now is the time to become an artist," Aslam said.

Describing Subah Aye Na as his most personal work to date, Aslam said the project was an opportunity to reconnect with himself and create music that reflected his own experiences rather than external expectations.

"I have been doing it for the people, for my listeners, for music companies," he said. "I thought of doing something for myself. And I found myself through this album."

Reflecting on his 25-year career, the singer said years of concerts, commercial commitments and constant work had gradually distanced him from his creative roots.

"I had somehow lost touch with myself while staying busy with projects, concerts and other things, though that too is a blessing I acknowledge. But it was about time to look within and do what my heart had been yearning for," he said.

Unlike his previous projects, Aslam said he deliberately avoided setting strict deadlines for the album, allowing the music to develop naturally.

"I did not want to be driven by timelines. I wanted it to come straight from the soul," he said.

The singer also admitted that he had planned to release another album much earlier but struggled to bring it together.

"I was working on the album, but I couldn't compile it earlier. I guess you could say, as candidly as it gets, that I was lazy," he said. "But you eventually have to decide when you will perform and when you will make your own music. You have to do both."

Looking ahead, Aslam said he hopes Subah Aye Na marks the beginning of a more consistent creative output, adding that he aims to release a new album every year.

