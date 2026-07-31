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Actress Arooba Mirza accuses MPA Saqib Chadhar of sending unsolicited messages

Actress Arooba Mirza accuses MPA Saqib Chadhar of sending unsolicited messages
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Summary Actress Tooba Anwar also alleged that Chadhar had offered to gift her an iPhone.

(Dunya News) - Pakistani actress Arooba Mirza has accused Punjab Assembly member Saqib Chadhar of sending her unsolicited messages on social media, becoming the latest actress to level allegations against the lawmaker.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Arooba shared screenshots of messages she claimed were sent by Chadhar through Instagram. The screenshots allegedly show repeated attempts to contact her and requests to continue the conversation on Snapchat.

Alongside the screenshots, the actress wrote, "After Momina Iqbal and Tooba Anwar, now it's me," suggesting she had experienced similar interactions.

The allegations come amid an ongoing investigation involving actress Momina Iqbal, who has accused Chadhar of online harassment, cyberbullying, mental harassment and issuing death threats. A case has already been registered against the lawmaker under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is investigating the matter.

Earlier, actress Tooba Anwar also alleged that Chadhar had offered to gift her an iPhone.

Saqib Chadhar has denied the allegations made against him in the separate cases, and legal proceedings related to the complaints are ongoing.
 

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