Shehnaaz Gill says artists should never hesitate to demand fair pay

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill has said artists should never hesitate to ask for fair compensation, emphasizing that financial stability also brings dignity and respect.

In an interview with Indian media, Shehnaaz Gill said she gives significant importance to financial matters before signing any film or project. She said she always asks for compensation that reflects her hard work, abilities and current standing, believing that every artist should recognize their own worth.

The actor recalled that there was a time when she worked without charging any fee, but despite doing so, she did not receive the respect and recognition she believed she deserved. She said the experience taught her the importance of valuing her work.

Shehnaaz Gill said, "Money is very important because it also earns you respect." She explained that while she often receives the amount she asks for, there are times when she agrees to a lower fee or when her demand is not accepted. However, she said she never stops standing up for what she believes she deserves.

She also encouraged fellow artists to value their efforts and confidently seek fair compensation for their work. According to Shehnaaz Gill, success comes through perseverance, hard work and overcoming numerous challenges.

The actor added that she had endured many hardships to reach her current position, which is why she believes every artist deserves appropriate recognition and payment for their dedication and efforts.