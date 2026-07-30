Mathira, Sahiba nearly fall during viral fashion show ramp walk

(Web Desk) - A ramp walk by Pakistani showbiz personalities Mathira and Sahiba at a fashion show has gone viral on social media, but not for the reasons they may have expected.

Videos from the event show Mathira, Sahiba and several other celebrities walking on the ramp. However, some participants appeared to lose their balance, stumble or nearly fall during the walk.

The videos quickly attracted attention on social media, with users questioning the condition and design of the ramp.

Several users claimed that the ramp appeared uneven or poorly constructed, making it difficult for participants to walk comfortably. Others suggested that professional training and proper preparation were essential for a successful ramp walk.

Some social media users also criticised the event organisers for allegedly failing to properly inspect the ramp before the show.

One user commented that the ramp appeared to be in poor condition and should have been fixed beforehand, while another noted that several participants were seen stumbling during the event.

The videos continue to circulate on social media, prompting mixed reactions and debate over whether the incidents were caused by the condition of the ramp or a lack of preparation.