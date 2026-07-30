Fahad Sheikh denies misconduct allegations, apologises to Syed Mohammad Ahmed

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Fahad Sheikh has denied allegations that he mistreated veteran actor Syed Mohammad Ahmed, saying a video circulating on social media had been taken out of context.

In a series of Instagram stories, Fahad said the viral clip presented only part of the incident and created a misleading impression. He maintained that "half the truth is always dangerous" and claimed the footage was being used to portray the situation inaccurately.

The controversy emerged after Syed Mohammad Ahmed, during a recent podcast, spoke about being humiliated by a younger actor on a drama set. Although he did not identify the individual, social media users speculated that he was referring to Fahad Sheikh, prompting an old video of the two actors to circulate online.

Responding to the speculation, Fahad said actors on a film or television set work like a family, sharing both good and difficult moments. He insisted the incident being described as disrespectful or harassing was not what it appeared to be.

The actor said he and Syed Mohammad Ahmed had worked together on several projects over the years and had always enjoyed a cordial relationship. He added that the exchange, which he said began as a joke initiated by the senior actor, was never intended to cause offence.

Fahad also revealed that he had personally apologised to Syed Mohammad Ahmed before the controversy became public. He said that if his private apology had not been sufficient, he wished to apologise publicly as well, stressing that he had always respected his seniors and would never intentionally insult them.

The actor further announced that legal action was being initiated against individuals who he alleged had shared the video out of context and misled the public.

Meanwhile, Syed Mohammad Ahmed thanked fellow members of the entertainment industry for their support in a statement posted on Instagram. He said the messages, phone calls and voice notes he had received from colleagues had encouraged him during a difficult time.

