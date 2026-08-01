Tarar proposes mentorship programme after Syed Mohammed Ahmed controversy

(Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has condemned the reported treatment of veteran actor Syed Mohammed Ahmed on the set of a television drama and proposed a mentorship programme to promote professionalism in the entertainment industry.

In a post on X, Tarar described the reported incident as "highly deplorable" and said it underscored the need for greater guidance and respect for senior artists within the television industry.

What happend with Muhammad Ahmed saheb, Senior TV Artist on the set of a drama serial is not only condemnable but highly deplorable. I would like to offer a solution in the form of a mentorship program for young tv artists headed by senior tv artists like Ahmed sb or a council on… — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) July 30, 2026

The minister proposed establishing a mentorship programme or council led by veteran actors, including Syed Mohammed Ahmed, to mentor emerging talent and help foster a more professional working environment.

Tarar said he would soon convene a meeting with television artists to seek their input on the proposal and discuss ways to improve workplace culture in the industry.

His remarks came after Syed Mohammed Ahmed, during a recent podcast, recalled an incident in which he alleged that a younger lead actor had ridiculed him on the set of a drama serial.

Following speculation on social media identifying actor Fahad Sheikh as the individual involved, Fahad denied intentionally disrespecting the veteran actor and said the viral videos were being presented out of context.

The actor also apologised publicly, stating that he had already apologised to Syed Mohammed Ahmed privately before the controversy surfaced and reiterated his respect for senior members of the industry.

