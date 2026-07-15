Extremist Hindu religious leader offers Rs50m for killing Aamir Khan

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Ever since Aamir Khan tied the knot with Gauri Spratt, the actor has been facing one attack after another over his personal life. What began with protests, effigy burning and disturbing love jihad allegations from Bajrang Dal members and political leaders has now escalated into an open death threat against the Bollywood superstar.

Ayodhya-based religious leader Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya has publicly announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for anyone who kills Aamir. He also claimed that he would bear the legal expenses of the person responsible for the actor’s death.

Paramhans, who heads Tapasvi Chhawani, made the statement while supporting Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane’s attack on the actor. He alleged that Aamir had married Hindu women to promote ‘love jihad’ and claimed that the reward would be handed over to the attacker’s family.

The threat comes only days after Rane called Aamir the “brand ambassador of love jihad” over his marriage to Gauri. The BJP leader also urged Hindu audiences to think carefully before watching the actor’s films, dragging both his career and personal relationships into the communal controversy.

Before politicians joined the row, Bajrang Dal workers had already staged protests against Aamir’s marriage and burned his effigy. Members of the organisation accused him of deliberately marrying Hindu women and demanded action against him, despite the marriage being a consensual relationship between two adults.

Aamir and Gauri reportedly got married through an intimate registered ceremony at the actor’s Bandra residence earlier this month. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

The controversy has now gone far beyond criticism of a celebrity’s personal choices. Publicly offering crores for someone’s murder and promising to cover the attacker’s legal expenses amounts to a serious threat, not a casual political or religious remark.

The escalation also raises questions over how openly calls for violence can be made against a public figure without immediate accountability.

