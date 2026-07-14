Hina Parvez Butt criticises Rajab Butt's mother's viral prank video

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and Punjab Assembly member Hina Parvez Butt has criticised the mother of social media influencer and family vlogger Rajab Butt over a viral prank video, saying such staged content has become the family's source of income.

Rajab Butt, who has around nine million subscribers on YouTube and more than 2.9 million followers on Instagram, has recently been the subject of discussion on social media after a short clip from one of his vlogs went viral. Hina also shared the clip on her X account and criticised it.

In the video, Rajab's mother appears to pretend to faint during a prank. A few moments later, she gets up smiling and reveals that the scene was planned in advance.

Reacting to the clip, Hina said such videos generate financial benefits for the family. She also said children as young as eight watch this type of content and can be influenced by it. According to her, the family has not made a positive contribution to society.

Her comments sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some users supported her views, saying such content should be ignored or blocked, while others called for action against the YouTube channels involved. Others defended Rajab and his family, saying the videos are intended purely for entertainment.

This is not the first time Hina has criticised Rajab or his content. On several previous occasions, she has expressed concern that his vlogs could have a negative impact on children's upbringing and social values.