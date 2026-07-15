Pakistani dramas, films eye Netflix to reach out to global audiences

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan is looking to take its films and television dramas to a much larger international audience, with the government confirming that discussions are underway with Netflix and other major streaming platforms.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced the development while highlighting the growing popularity of Pakistani entertainment across South Asia, the Gulf and diaspora communities worldwide.

In a post on X, Iqbal described Pakistani films and dramas as second to none and said the country’s entertainment industry could become an important part of its export strategy under the Uraan Pakistan initiative.

He said platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video act as major gateways to global audiences but claimed that regional politics had restricted the space given to Pakistani productions.

The government is now seeking changes to the existing regional framework and wants to secure an equitable share of space while creating long-term partnership opportunities for Pakistani filmmakers, producers, actors and other creators.

Alongside these negotiations, Pakistan is also working on its own independent OTT platform. The proposed streaming service will focus on showcasing Pakistani films, dramas and original stories to viewers within the country and overseas.

Several Pakistani dramas have previously appeared on Netflix through licensing agreements, but the industry has secured relatively few original commissions from major international streaming platforms.

The latest push could open new doors for creators and finally give Pakistani storytelling a stronger presence in the global streaming market.

