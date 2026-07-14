Usama Khan says Pakistan not ready to compete on global streaming platforms

(Web Desk) - Actor Usama Khan believes Pakistan is not yet prepared to compete on international streaming platforms, arguing that the country's restrictive approach to content must change before it can successfully enter the global OTT market.

In an Instagram story shared, Khan responded to the government's recent announcement that it is working to bring Pakistani productions to global streaming services such as Netflix.

He said international audiences expect far more than the family-oriented stories that dominate Pakistan's television industry.

"Global streaming platforms may showcase Pakistan's culture and positive stories, but their business model also relies on authentic, unfiltered storytelling," Khan wrote. He said such platforms look for content based on real events, including true crime, political dramas and stories exploring the complexities of institutions and society.

The actor questioned whether Pakistan was prepared for that level of openness, pointing to what he described as a prevailing "ban culture."

"In a society where governments frequently resort to banning content, are we really ready to welcome global OTT platforms?" he asked.

Khan argued that Pakistani filmmakers and writers continue to face strict limitations when tackling subjects such as politics, crime and history, saying censorship discourages creators from portraying reality.

"Until this culture of censorship ends and artists are allowed to tell honest stories, we are not ready for the open environment that global streaming platforms require," he added.

His comments came a day after Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal announced that the government was in discussions to bring Pakistani films and television dramas to Netflix and other international streaming services.

Iqbal said Pakistani productions were "second to none" and enjoyed widespread appreciation among audiences worldwide. He also revealed that Pakistan was developing its own over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform as part of efforts to expand the country's media exports and overcome regional political obstacles limiting the global reach of Pakistani content.

