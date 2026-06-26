Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses of her London vacation with family

(Web Desk) - Sara Ali Khan recently shared glimpses of her London vacation with her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. The actress posted several photos on Instagram, giving fans a rare look at three generations of one of Bollywood’s most loved families.

The trip attracted attention because it focused on family bonding rather than luxury or glamour. Fans were delighted to see Sara spending quality time with her mother and grandmother and praised the warmth shown in the pictures.

During their stay, the family visited some of London’s most famous attractions, including Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park. Sara shared beautiful photos from these peaceful green spaces, where the trio enjoyed relaxing walks and time together away from their busy schedules.

The family also explored Covent Garden and The Yards, two popular spots in central London known for their shops, restaurants, and lively atmosphere. Sara posted selfies and candid moments from their outings, capturing the fun and excitement of the trip. Their visit reflected London’s popularity as a favourite travel destination for many Bollywood celebrities.

One of the most memorable moments of the holiday was a night at a London theatre. Sara shared pictures from the outing and lovingly referred to her mother and grandmother as her “OG legends.” She jokingly said that the best performers were sitting beside her rather than on the stage.

Her comment was a tribute to the successful acting careers of both Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore. Fans appreciated the sweet gesture and praised Sara for celebrating the achievements of the women in her family.

More than just a sightseeing tour, Sara’s London holiday highlighted the importance of family and togetherness. While the trio visited some of the city’s most famous attractions, it was their close bond and happy moments that captured fans’ hearts. The trip offered a simple and heartwarming glimpse into a memorable family getaway.

