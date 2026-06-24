Sabri Sisters feature on Times Square billboard in New York

(Web Desk) - Pakistani music duo Sabri Sisters have been featured on Spotify’s digital billboard in New York’s famous Times Square. The honour came as part of Spotify’s EQUAL programme, which promotes female artists from around the world and helps them gain international recognition.

The duo, made up of sisters Anamta and Saman Sabri, appeared on the billboard on June 17. They are among a growing number of Pakistani women artists to be highlighted through the programme.

The Sabri Sisters come from one of the most respected qawwali families in South Asia. They are the nieces of legendary qawwal Amjad Sabri and belong to the famous Sabri Gharana, which also produced the renowned Sabri Brothers. Their family has played a major role in shaping and preserving qawwali music for generations.

In a genre traditionally dominated by men, the Sabri Sisters have built a strong reputation by blending traditional Sufi and qawwali music with modern sounds. Their unique style has helped them connect with younger audiences both in Pakistan and abroad.

The sisters first gained major attention in 2017 with a tribute song dedicated to their late uncle, Amjad Sabri. Since then, they have worked with several well-known artists, including Asim Azhar, Atif Aslam, and Farhan Saeed. Their hit song Meri Zindagi Hai Tu with Asim Azhar became their most-streamed track and remained on Pakistan’s Top 50 chart for more than 30 weeks.

They have also been featured on Coke Studio, including their popular 2024 track Maghron La with Rozeo.

Speaking about the recognition, the sisters said it was an honour to join the list of Pakistani artists who have represented the country through Spotify’s EQUAL programme. They added that it felt special to follow in the footsteps of respected musicians such as Abida Parveen and Sanam Marvi.

The Sabri Sisters are currently preparing for their first UK tour in summer 2026, where they will perform a mix of traditional qawwali and modern music. Their success highlights the growing global reach of Pakistani music and the rising popularity of qawwali among younger listeners.

