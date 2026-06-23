Sohai Ali Abro denies separation rumours

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani showbiz actress Sohai Ali Abro has finally denied ongoing rumours circulating on social media regarding her alleged separation from her husband Shahzar Mohammad.

For the past several weeks, social media had been abuzz with speculation that Sohai Ali Abro and her husband Shahzar Mohammad had parted ways. However, the actress dismissed these reports as baseless through her latest Instagram post.

In her recent post, Sohai Ali Abro shared cheerful family pictures featuring her husband and daughter, where the trio appeared happy and united. She also referred to her husband as a “best father” and a “special person,” expressing deep affection for him.

Following the post, rumours of separation circulating online were put to rest, while fans expressed good wishes and love for the couple.

It is worth mentioning that Sohai Ali Abro married Shahzar Mohammad, son of former cricketer Saleem Mohammad, in March 2021. The couple has a daughter together.

After her marriage, the actress took a break from showbiz for some time but made a comeback in 2024 with the drama Gentleman. She is currently active in various television and entertainment projects.