Legendary music mogul Clive Davis dies at 94

(Web Desk) - Clive Davis, the record company lawyer who became one of the music industry's most powerful figures, launching or resurrecting the careers of such superstars as Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, Carlos Santana and Alicia Keys, has died, his family confirmed to the New York Times. He was 94.

Earlier this year, Davis was hospitalized following an upper respiratory issue and was released a few days later. He died in his Manhattan apartment, the Times reported. Messages sent to representatives for Davis were not immediately returned Monday.

Unlike other record moguls whose influence waned as they got older, Davis' might only seemed to grow over his career, which spanned more than five decades, various genres and multiple labels.

Into his 80s, he was directing the careers of everyone from Barry Manilow to "American Idol" winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson.

In 2008, Sony BMG replaced Davis as chairman and chief executive officer of the BMG label group, giving him the title of chief creative officer.

Davis, who was born on April 4, 1932, had four children. In his memoir, he confirmed longtime rumors that he was bisexual and had been living with a man in recent years.