Mumbai-born filmmaker Cyrus Patel embraces Islam

(Web Desk) - Just a day after Hollywood actor Giancarlo Esposito made headlines for embracing Islam, buzz about another prominent name from the film industry converting to the faith is going viral.

Mumbai-born British filmmaker Cyrus Patel has embraced Islam in London, according to documents that have gone viral on social media.

وهذه شهاده إسلام المنتج البريطاني بعد تصوير الفيلم داخل المملكه … الحمدلله pic.twitter.com/3FtSobIA06 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) June 21, 2026

An official conversion certificate issued by the London Central Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre was recently shared online by Turki Al-Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. He also stated that Cyrus Patel’s decision came after he spent time filming in Saudi Arabia for a movie project.

The development has attracted considerable attention online, especially as it follows reports of Esposito’s conversion during his stay in Saudi Arabia.

Born in Mumbai, Cyrus Patel has been based in London since 1999 and has built a successful career in the international film industry.

He is a Line Producer and Unit Production Manager known for his work on major productions including The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Kandahar.

Patel began his career with the sales team of MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) in Richmond before working across New York, India, Saudi Arabia and several European countries. Over the years, he has established himself as a respected production professional on large-scale international projects.