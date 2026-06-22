Punjab govt committed to promoting arts and music: CM

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that music possesses the unique ability to express every human emotion, whether joy or sorrow, separation or reunion, and serves as a universal language connecting people across cultures and borders.

In her message on World Music Day, the chief minister paid tribute to musicians and artists for their contributions to promoting culture, harmony and creative expression. She said that Pakistani artists have played a significant role in introducing Eastern music to the international stage and earning global recognition through their talent and dedication.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that music serves as an ambassador of peace, carrying messages of love, tolerance and understanding beyond geographical boundaries.

She said that the power of music brings people closer together and fosters mutual respect among diverse communities.

Highlighting the Punjab government’s efforts for the promotion of arts and culture, she said that the Information and Culture Department, through the Alhamra Arts Council, was providing training opportunities and support to young artists to help them develop their creative potential and contribute to the country’s cultural landscape.

The CM added that financial assistance to deserving and underprivileged artists was being provided through the Artist Fund, enabling them to continue their artistic pursuits with dignity and confidence.

She said the Punjab government is committed to the promotion of arts, culture and music, adding that supporting artists and preserving Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage remained an important priority for the government.