Hollywood actor Giancarlo Esposito embraces Islam while filming in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH (Web Desk) – Hollywood actor Giancarlo Esposito, famous for playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, has embraced Islam in Saudi Arabia, according to General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh.

Al-Sheikh shared the news on X, saying the 68-year-old actor recited the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith. He also posted a video that appeared to show Esposito praying with members of a film crew inside a mosque.

Esposito is currently in Saudi Arabia filming 7 Dogs, a major action movie supported by the Kingdom.

According to Al-Sheikh, the actor embraced Islam during his stay in the country.

نجم فيلم سفن دوج و Breaking bad جيانكارلو اسبوزيتو ينطق الشهادتين ويشارك فريق العمل الصلاه يوم امس في المسجدبعد ارتياحه من التعامل مع المسلمين أثناء التصوير في المملكه العربيه السعوديه والفديو له امس مع موظفين شركة صله ️ الحمدلله pic.twitter.com/BghY0O0pWv — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) June 20, 2026

Saudi Arabia has been attracting more international film and entertainment projects as part of its efforts to grow its cultural and creative industries.

Esposito has worked in film, television, and theatre for more than 40 years. He gained worldwide recognition for his role in Breaking Bad and later returned as Gus Fring in Better Call Saul.

He has also appeared in popular productions such as The Mandalorian, The Boys, and Do the Right Thing.

