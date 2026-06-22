Faysal Quraishi urges govt to support entertainment industry

(Web Desk) - Actor Faysal Quraishi has urged the government to protect Pakistan’s entertainment industry, warning that policies favouring foreign productions could harm local content creation and put thousands of jobs at risk.

In a video shared on Instagram, Quraishi said industry professionals raise concerns because they care about the future of the sector and want upcoming generations to benefit from it.

He stressed that criticism of certain policies should not be seen as opposition, but as an effort to improve the industry.

The actor appreciated recent initiatives by the federal, Punjab, and Sindh governments to support local entertainment projects.

However, he questioned measures that appear to give more benefits to international productions, particularly the removal of taxes on foreign projects while local producers continue to face challenges.

Quraishi pointed out that Pakistani dramas have gained worldwide popularity and are now watched in countries such as India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Azerbaijan, and Turkey.

He said this success is the result of the hard work of Pakistani actors, writers, directors, and production teams.

He also highlighted the economic importance of the industry, noting that a single drama production provides work for at least 100 people, including actors, writers, directors, technical staff, vendors, and other crew members.

According to him, a reduction in production projects could lead to significant job losses and affect thousands of families.

The actor further expressed concern about the growing use of artificial intelligence in creative fields. He warned that AI could replace jobs performed by dubbing artists and other creative professionals, reducing employment opportunities within the industry.

Quraishi concluded by calling on policymakers to prioritise local talent and employment when making decisions.

He emphasized that the continued growth and success of Pakistan’s entertainment industry depend on protecting local productions and the large network of people whose livelihoods rely on them.