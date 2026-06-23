Qawwali maestro Amjad Sabri remembered on 10th death anniversary

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 10th death anniversary of legendary Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being observed on Monday (today), with admirers across Pakistan and abroad remembering his immense contribution to Sufi music and devotional poetry.

Born on 23 December 1976, Amjad Sabri belonged to the renowned Sabri family, which played a significant role in popularising qawwali around the world. He began performing on stage alongside his father at the young age of 12 and quickly gained recognition for his powerful voice and spiritual style of singing.

Not only in Pakistan, but also in countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, he showcased his talent and won the hearts of audiences through his captivating performances.

He was the son of Ghulam Farid Sabri and the nephew of Maqbool Ahmed Sabri of the famous Sabri Brothers. Over the years, he established himself as one of South Asia’s most respected qawwali singers.

Amjad Sabri’s famous kalaams, including “Tajdar-e-Haram” and “Bhar Do Jholi,” continue to inspire millions of listeners and remain deeply cherished by his fans. In recognition of his services to Sufi music, he was awarded the Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Sabri was tragically shot on June 22, 2016, during Ramazan. Unidentified gunmen opened fire near his home in Liaquatabad, Karachi, causing fatal injuries that led to his death.

