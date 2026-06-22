Actor Namrah Shahid wants netizens not to judge celebs on rumours

(Web Desk) - Actor Namrah Shahid has shared her views on recent controversies involving celebrities Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan, Khushhal Khan, and Ramsha Khan, urging people not to judge others based on rumours or assumptions.

In a recent interview, Namrah said that outsiders rarely know the full story behind a person’s choices. Commenting on rumours that Ramsha Khan left showbiz after marrying Khushhal Khan, she said it may have been Ramsha’s own decision. According to Namrah, people should not assume that a husband or family is always responsible when a woman chooses to step back from work.

She also referred to actress Iqra Aziz, who has taken on fewer projects since becoming a mother. Namrah said such decisions are often personal and should not automatically be linked to pressure from family members.

Discussing the criticism faced by singer Falak Shabir over his comments about promoting modest dress codes, Namrah said his views may have been misunderstood. While she felt there could have been a better way to express the message, she did not believe his intentions were wrong.

Namrah also praised Sarah Khan, describing her as one of the most graceful and respected actresses in the industry. She said Sarah has always carried herself with dignity and credited her family upbringing for her values and conduct.

The actress stressed that people should be careful when commenting on celebrity marriages and personal lives because public perceptions are often based on incomplete information.

The interview also touched on Namrah’s acting career. She recalled being offered a role in the drama “Aik Aur Pakeezah,” which required her to perform entirely in Saraiki.

Initially unsure about taking on the challenge, she was encouraged by actor Saqib Sameer to accept the role. Namrah said the experience helped her grow as an actress and became an important milestone in her career.

