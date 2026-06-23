Ali Gul Pir, wife Dr Azeemah welcome son, name him Salar

(Web Desk) - Comedian Ali Gul Pir has shared the happy news that he and his wife, Dr Azeemah Nakhoda, have welcomed their baby son, Salar Gul Pir.

He announced the birth on Instagram and also wished himself a Happy Father’s Day.

In his post, Ali expressed his love for his newborn son and thanked his wife, calling her the greatest blessing in his life.

He wrote that from the moment he held Salar for the first time, he wanted to give him all the happiness in the world and protect him from every pain.

Ali also said that he knows life will not always be easy for his son. There will be moments of sadness and challenges that will teach him important lessons.

However, he promised to always stand by his son’s side, support him, and love him as a father.

Along with the heartfelt message, Ali shared photos from the hospital, special family moments, and their journey home with baby Salar.

Many celebrities and fans congratulated the couple. Actress Hira Khan praised Ali and said he would be a wonderful father. Actress Aiman Khan also sent her best wishes.

The birth of Salar marks a special and joyful new chapter in Ali Gul Pir’s life as he celebrates his first Father’s Day as a parent.

