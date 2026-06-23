Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan and Kubra Khan spotted together on 'special day'

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - It is always heartwarming for fans to see artists from India and Pakistan come together, and the latest viral video featuring Pakistani actress Kubra Khan, veteran Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore and actress Sara Ali Khan has caught everyone’s attention.

The video, shared online during Kubra’s birthday celebrations, shows the Pakistani actress seated alongside Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan.

In a sweet moment, Sharmila is seen scooping dessert from a bowl placed between them and offering it to Kubra, who accepts it with a warm smile and a gesture of gratitude. Sara, seated beside her grandmother, can be seen clapping and enjoying the moment.

The clip quickly went viral, with fans from both sides of the border flooding the comments section with love and admiration.

However, it remains unclear where exactly the gathering took place or what connection brought the three women together.

Kubra Khan, who turned 33 on June 16, is currently one of the most popular names in Pakistani television. She is known for her performances in hit dramas such as Noor Jahan, Alif and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

The actress is currently leading the cast of Dr Bahu, drama directed by Mehreen Jabbar and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab.

