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Khalistan supporter pops up on stage during Diljit's performance

Khalistan supporter pops up on stage during Diljit's performance
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Summary The video then shows security personnel getting hold of the individual and escorting him out quickly.

(Web Desk) - Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at the Chase Centre in San Francisco witnessed a Khalistan supporter appearing on the stage with the flag of Khalistan.

The concert was organised in the city as part of Diljit’s back-to-back shows over the weekend. These shows were part of his much-anticipated Aura World Tour spanning multiple cities and international venues.

A video from the concert has since gone viral across social media platforms worldwide. The footage shows Diljit dancing energetically on stage during his performance for enthusiastic audiences.

The video then shows security personnel getting hold of the individual and escorting him out quickly.

Other videos circulating on social media appear to show local police officers detaining the individual. As per reports, the man was removed from the venue and subsequently arrested by authorities.

In April, during the same Aura 2026 tour in Canada, the singer’s concert was disrupted. A group of supporters raised pro-Khalistan slogans and waved flags inside the venue.

 

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