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Dispute between Mamya Shajaffar, Arslan Butt settled out of court

Dispute between Mamya Shajaffar, Arslan Butt settled out of court
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Summary Arslan Butt confirmed through a social media statement that the matter has now been resolved outside court

(Web Desk) - The legal dispute between Pakistani actors Mamya Shajaffar and Arslan Butt has officially come to an end after both parties reached an out-of-court settlement, bringing closure to a case that had attracted significant public and social media attention.

Mamya Shajaffar, an emerging star in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, rose to recognition through projects such as “College Gate” and “Mesni”. She is known for her outspoken personality and candid public statements.

The controversy began when Mamya, during an interview, alleged that she had faced harassment from a fellow actor during the shooting of a drama, later identified in public discourse as Arslan Butt. She stated that the incident occurred during the production of Mesni and said she had immediately opposed the behaviour at the time.

Arslan Butt, however, denied all allegations in a separate interview, rejecting the claims made against him. The disagreement escalated into a legal battle, with both actors issuing legal notices and initiating formal proceedings.

In a recent development, Arslan Butt confirmed through a social media statement that the matter has now been resolved outside court. According to his statement, Mamya Shajaffar has withdrawn her allegations, while he has also withdrawn complaints filed with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) as well as his defamation case.

He urged the public and social media users to refrain from further discussion of the matter, stating that the issue has been settled between both parties.
 

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