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Singer Tariq Tafu passes away in Lahore after cardiac arrest

Singer Tariq Tafu passes away in Lahore after cardiac arrest
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Summary Punjabi singer Tariq Tafu, known for hit song Lahore Lahore Ae, has passed away in Lahore at 58 after suffering cardiac arrest, family members confirmed.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned Punjabi singer Tariq Tafu, son of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Tafu, passed away in Lahore after his health suddenly deteriorated, family members confirmed.

According to his family report of Tariq Tafu’s condition worsened unexpectedly, after which he was shifted to a local hospital. However, he died during treatment after suffering cardiac arrest.
The late singer was 58 years old.

Tariq Tafu rose to fame with his popular Punjabi song 'Lahore Lahore Ae', which earned him widespread recognition and a lasting place in the music industry.

He is survived by his wife, one son and two daughters. His funeral prayers will be offered at Shehenshah Graveyard in Iqbal Town, Lahore.

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