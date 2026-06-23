Singer Tariq Tafu passes away in Lahore after cardiac arrest

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned Punjabi singer Tariq Tafu, son of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Tafu, passed away in Lahore after his health suddenly deteriorated, family members confirmed.

According to his family report of Tariq Tafu’s condition worsened unexpectedly, after which he was shifted to a local hospital. However, he died during treatment after suffering cardiac arrest.

The late singer was 58 years old.

Tariq Tafu rose to fame with his popular Punjabi song 'Lahore Lahore Ae', which earned him widespread recognition and a lasting place in the music industry.

He is survived by his wife, one son and two daughters. His funeral prayers will be offered at Shehenshah Graveyard in Iqbal Town, Lahore.