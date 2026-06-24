'Pakistan's Got Talent' announces judges for first season

(Web Desk) - Pakistan's Got Talent has revealed the judges for its first season: singer Ali Zafar, actor Mehwish Hayat, and comedian-host Tabish Hashmi. The show is based on the internationally popular Got Talent format, which is produced in more than 70 countries.

The judges were announced through a series of mystery posts on the show's official Instagram account.

Tabish Hashmi was the first judge to be revealed. The show said he would bring his humour and experience to the panel. Encouraging people to take part, Hashmi said that talent has no age limit and everyone is welcome to audition.

Mehwish Hayat was announced next. She said Pakistan is full of talented people and encouraged anyone waiting for an opportunity to step forward and showcase their skills. Hayat also shared behind-the-scenes moments from the show's set on social media.

Ali Zafar was the final judge to be unveiled. Described by the show as a performer who needs no introduction, Zafar invited aspiring contestants to take their chance and shine on stage.

The debut season of Pakistan's Got Talent aims to discover and celebrate talent from across the country.

