Ayesha Omar says her leaked photos impacted her career, mental health

(Web Desk) - Actor Ayesha Omar has spoken about the serious impact of image-based abuse, saying that private photos shared online without her consent damaged both her career and emotional well-being.

Speaking to BBC Global Women, Omar said photos from a holiday in Thailand with friends were taken from her laptop and posted online without her knowledge. The pictures showed her enjoying time at the beach in regular vacation clothing, including a swimsuit, shorts, and a cover-up.

Omar said the incident led to criticism and affected her professional opportunities. She explained that many brands and people in her industry expect women to maintain a certain public image. As a result, she lost work and faced judgment because of the leaked photos.

The experience also had a lasting effect on her mental health. Omar said she went through trauma and became extremely cautious, often worrying that someone might secretly record or photograph her.

Omar was featured in a report by gender justice organisation Chayn, which highlights the growing problem of image-based abuse.

Chayn founder Hera Hussein said such abuse is not limited to nude photos. She stressed that the real issue is whether an image was shared without a person's permission.

The report also shared the story of a Pakistani woman, referred to as Mahnoor, whose private photos were allegedly shared online by her ex-husband. The images showed her in everyday clothing and were never meant to be public.

According to the report, the incident damaged her relationships, affected her marriage, and caused her to lose support from family and friends.

The report notes that image-based abuse now goes beyond sharing private photos. Images can also be edited, cropped, or manipulated to spread false stories and harm reputations.

The experiences of Omar and Mahnoor show how sharing or altering images without consent can have serious personal, emotional, and social consequences.

