Salman Khan eyes another big-budget film amid health rumours

(Web Desk) - Salman Khan is once again making headlines because of his upcoming film projects. According to industry reports, the superstar may team up with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment for a large-scale period action drama. The film is expected to be made on a grand budget and could be released in two parts.

Reports say Salman and Farhan have held several meetings about the project. However, Salman has not officially signed the film yet. Discussions are still going on about his fee, shooting schedule, and other production details.

If the deal is finalized, this will be Salman Khan’s first major collaboration with Excel Entertainment. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is reportedly being considered as the director. He is known for successful films such as Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Delhi-6.

Salman is said to be very impressed with the script and his role. Reports suggest he may play one of the most famous figures in Indian history. The role could also require a major physical transformation, which has increased excitement among fans.

The actor is expected to begin shooting for the period drama in the summer of 2027. Before that, he is likely to complete a superhero comedy film with directors Raj and DK.

Meanwhile, Salman recently became the subject of health-related rumours after a social media post claimed he was facing health issues and that his family wanted him to seek treatment in the United States. However, neither Salman nor his team has confirmed these claims, so they remain unverified.

Salman also has several other projects in the pipeline, including Maatrubhumi with Apoorva Lakhia, SVC63 with Vamshi Paidipally, and the superhero comedy with Raj and DK. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement about his next big film.

