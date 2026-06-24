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Court extends bail of Saqib Chadhar, wife in Momina Iqbal case

Court extends bail of Saqib Chadhar, wife in Momina Iqbal case
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Summary A sessions court has extended the interim bail of Saqib Chadhar and his wife, Samira, until July 2

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A sessions court has extended the interim bail of Saqib Chadhar and his wife, Samira, until July 2.

The court heard a case involving allegations that actress Momina Iqbal was harassed and received death threats. PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar and his wife appeared before the court during the proceedings.

An additional sessions judge presided over the hearing. The investigating officer informed the court that the suspects' mobile phones had been sent for forensic examination and that additional time was needed to complete the investigation.

The court subsequently directed the NCCIA to submit an investigation report at the next hearing.

The NCCIA had registered the case on a complaint filed by actress Momina Iqbal. 

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