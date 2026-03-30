Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Salman Khan drives auto; video goes viral

Salman Khan drives auto; video goes viral
Updated on

Summary A throwback video of the actor driving an auto rickshaw in Panvel has resurfaced on social media and is once again going viral.

(Web Desk) - Some Bollywood stars may own luxurious homes, expensive cars, and enjoy massive wealth, but they often find joy in the simple things of life.

Superstar Salman Khan is one such example, as he is frequently seen stepping away from his lavish lifestyle to enjoy moments like a common man and a viral video of him driving an auto rickshaw proves just that. Salman Khan may be one of the richest stars in India, but the superstar continues to win hearts with his simple and grounded lifestyle.

A throwback video of the actor driving an auto rickshaw in Panvel has resurfaced on social media and is once again going viral.

In the clip, Salman is seen dressed casually in shorts, a T-shirt, and a cap as he drives the auto through the streets of Panvel, located around 35 km from Mumbai. The unexpected sight of the Bollywood star behind the wheel of an auto left onlookers pleasantly surprised and excited.

 

Browse Topics
Showbiz Bollywood Entertainment

Related News

Ayeza Khan faces criticism over bold Eid outfit
Hamza Ali Abbasi clarifies he's not involved in sister's case
Alizeh Shah voices support for Aina Asif over remarks on senior actors
Korean actor Lee Sang-bo dies at 43
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts