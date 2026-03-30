Salman Khan drives auto; video goes viral

(Web Desk) - Some Bollywood stars may own luxurious homes, expensive cars, and enjoy massive wealth, but they often find joy in the simple things of life.

Superstar Salman Khan is one such example, as he is frequently seen stepping away from his lavish lifestyle to enjoy moments like a common man and a viral video of him driving an auto rickshaw proves just that. Salman Khan may be one of the richest stars in India, but the superstar continues to win hearts with his simple and grounded lifestyle.

A throwback video of the actor driving an auto rickshaw in Panvel has resurfaced on social media and is once again going viral.

In the clip, Salman is seen dressed casually in shorts, a T-shirt, and a cap as he drives the auto through the streets of Panvel, located around 35 km from Mumbai. The unexpected sight of the Bollywood star behind the wheel of an auto left onlookers pleasantly surprised and excited.