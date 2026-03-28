Alizeh Shah voices support for Aina Asif over remarks on senior actors

(Web Desk) – Actress Alizeh Shah has publicly extended her support to young actress Aina Asif following her recent comments about the behavior of senior artists in the industry.

Aina Asif had recently appeared on a show where she spoke candidly about her experiences, revealing that some senior actors tend to ignore or mock younger and less experienced performers on set.

Reacting to the statement, Alizeh Shah shared a clip of Aina’s interview on her Instagram account and backed her claims. She stated that established stars sometimes fail to value junior artists and may even try to belittle them.

Praising Aina, Alizeh described her as one of the most talented actresses of the younger generation, highlighting her emotional intelligence and courage to speak the truth. She added that such experiences are common, particularly for young female actors who do not come from a showbiz background.

Alizeh Shah also commended Aina Asif for her honesty and bravery, expressing pride in her for speaking out publicly. She assured the young actress of her full support on social media.

The actress further emphasized that Aina’s stance sends a positive message to emerging artists, encouraging them to speak openly about their rights and experiences rather than remaining silent in the face of negative behavior from seniors.

