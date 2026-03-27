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Deedar accuses Resham of 'destroying homes'

Deedar accuses Resham of 'destroying homes'
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Summary Deedar said her remarks stem from years of personal experience.

(Web Desk) - Punjabi actress Deedar has sparked controversy after making strong allegations against fellow star Resham during her appearance on an Eid special show.

Speaking on a private TV channel’s show, Deedar accused Resham of negatively impacting people’s lives. She remarked that while Resham is a talented actress, she has “destroyed many homes and lives.”

When questioned about the basis of her claims, Deedar said her remarks stem from years of personal experience, adding that despite everything, they still share a connection. She cautioned others to be careful, suggesting her views were shaped by firsthand interactions.

Deedar also made indirect remarks about Resham’s public image, including her cooking content and charitable work, implying that appearances could be misleading.

A prominent figure in Punjabi cinema and theatre, Deedar entered the entertainment industry following in the footsteps of her elder sister, Nargis. The sisters were recently in the news over a fraud case involving Deedar’s husband.

Meanwhile, Resham, also known as Saima Shah, is a well-known film and television actress, recognized for her work in the 1990s and early 2000s. In recent years, she has stepped back from acting and focused more on charitable activities.
 

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