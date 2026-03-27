Netflix raises subscription prices across all plans in US

(Web Desk) - Netflix has increased prices on all its plans in the US, as the streaming giant pushes into new programming formats such as video podcasts and live sporting events.

The company’s ad-supported tier will now cost $8.99 a month, compared with $7.99 earlier, while prices for its standard plan rose $2 per month to $19.99, according to its website.

The premium ⁠plan now costs $26.99 a month, up from $24.99 earlier.

Netflix has also increased the price of adding an extra member to $7.99 for ad-supported plans and to $9.99 for ad-free plans.

Netflix, which has more than 325 million subscribers, had scrapped its cheapest ad-free plan, called basic, in 2023, leaving users with its more expensive premium and standard ⁠plans, as well as the standard plan with ads.

With the new prices, the company’s average revenue per subscriber in the US-Canada region will rise 6% year-over-year in 2026, ⁠according to estimates from TD Cowen analysts.

It last raised prices early last year.

Netflix reported revenue of $12.1 billion for the October-December period, ⁠modestly exceeding analysts’ estimates.

In February, it walked away from bidding for Warner Bros’ streaming and studio assets, paving ⁠the way for Paramount Skydance to buy the storied Hollywood studio in a $110 billion deal.

