Priyanka addresses rumours her marriage on the rocks

(Web Desk) - Priyanka has been in the news not just for her career but also for personal rumours circulating online. Over the past few months, reports claiming that Priyanka and Nick are heading for a split have frequently surfaced.

And now, Priyanka Chopra has finally reacted to these never ending rumours about her marriage with Nick Jonas, making it clear that the couple is happy and going strong despite constant speculation.

Reacting to these speculations, the actress dismissed them and expressed confusion over why such claims keep spreading.

Priyanka said, “Nick and I are very happy and moving forward in life together. We don’t pay much attention to outside noise. But for the past few days, I’ve been hearing that my husband and I are separating.”

She further questioned the intent behind such rumours, adding, “Do people want our marriage to end?

Why do such rumours keep going viral again and again? I still don’t understand.”

Addressing the differences often highlighted by critics, Priyanka spoke about their inter-cultural marriage. “We come from two different countries, our religions are different, and there is an age gap between us. Maybe these things make people talk. But we have been very happy together for eight years.”