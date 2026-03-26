YouTuber Zulqarnain Sikandar exposes Rajab Butt, levels serious allegations

(Web Desk) - A public dispute between Pakistani YouTubers Zulqarnain Sikandar and Rajab Butt has intensified, with Sikandar speaking out for the first time and making a series of allegations against Butt.

Sikandar, who is widely known for his family and adventure vlogs with his wife Kanwal Aftab, said he was compelled to address the issue despite usually avoiding controversies.

The situation escalated after Rajab Butt allegedly made remarks about Kanwal, prompting Sikandar to respond. He challenged Rajab’s claim of being “self-made,” asserting that his rise was supported by others.

According to Sikandar, Rajab initially reached out to Kanwal in 2021 when he had limited recognition, though the message was noticed later in 2023. He added that Rajab was subsequently invited to a podcast that year, which he believes helped boost his visibility among content creators.

Sikandar further claimed that he and his wife played a key role in building Rajab’s online presence by introducing him on digital platforms, giving him shout-outs, and helping grow his audience.

He also alleged that he contributed to expenses related to Rajab’s wedding, including clothing, makeup, and other arrangements, and provided financial support and assistance in brand collaborations on multiple occasions.

To support his claims, Sikandar said he has evidence, including messages, audio recordings, and CCTV footage, and even shared a voice note of his wife during his response.

The controversy has sparked widespread debate on social media, with users divided over the claims made by both sides, and the dispute appears likely to escalate further.

