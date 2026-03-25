Ranveer Singh to file apology over Kantara mimicry row

(Web Desk) - Ranveer Singh is facing a significant legal setback regarding his previous mimicry controversy.

The Karnataka High Court heard his plea on March 24, 2025, regarding an FIR filed against his actions.

Ranveer Singh has now informed the court that he is ready to submit a formal, unconditional apology.

He will also visit the famous Chamundi Temple as part of the court’s legal order.

Advocate Prashant Methal argued during the recent hearing that the previous social media apology was not sincere.

He claimed the message was posted by the management team of the actor rather than by Ranveer.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya stated: “We will file an affidavit before the court.”

Justice M Nagaprasanna remarked that the actor should always feel deep remorse for his disrespectful public actions.

The judge emphasised that the position of a famous actor carries immense weight in our modern society.

The controversy originally began on November 28, 2025, during the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival in Goa.

Ranveer Singh had mimicked a scene from Kantara Chapter 1 while Rishab Shetty was watching him perform.

He described daivas as ‘ghosts’ during his public performance.

Fans of the Kantara 2 movie were particularly offended by the comparison of spiritual entities to common ghosts.

Rishab Shetty reportedly stood up and requested the actor not to continue with the exaggerated mimicry act.

Ranveer repeated the imitation while greeting him despite being told to stop once before.

The actor previously stated that his primary intention was only to highlight the incredible performance by Rishab.

“My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film.

“Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.

“I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country.

“If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

The actor had approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the FIR registered against him.

The complainant remains unsatisfied with these digital statements and has pushed for a more formal legal apology.

This comes as Ranveer Singh revels in the success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Following the massive success of its first part, the sequel has been released, featuring Ranveer reprising his role as Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.