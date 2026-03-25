Why Mahira chose her very special outfit for 'Aag Lagay Basti Mein' premiere

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Mahira Khan is making headlines not just for her latest film but also for her thoughtful fashion choice at its premiere.

The actress attended the screening of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ on March 21, during the Eid weekend, where she brought a distinct Hyderabadi charm to the red carpet.

Instead of opting for a new outfit, Mahira chose to re-wear a deeply personal ivory and gold Khada Dupatta ensemble, one she had originally worn for her Dua-e-Khair ceremony in 2023.

Calling it her “most special joda,” the actress revealed that she wasn’t prepared with a new look for the premiere and decided to revisit something meaningful from her wardrobe.

The Khada Dupatta, a traditional Hyderabadi bridal outfit, is known for its regal elegance and cultural richness. The ensemble typically includes a kurta, chooridaar, and a six-yard dupatta draped in a distinctive style, often associated with weddings in Hyderabad.

Speaking about the film, ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ is a dark comedy-crime drama directed by Bilal Atif Khan.

The film stars Mahira alongside Fahad Mustafa, with the duo playing Almaas and Barkat, a struggling couple who turn to petty crime in hopes of improving their lives. The film also features a strong supporting cast including Javed Sheikh and Tabish Hashmi.

Released during Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, the film has reportedly made a strong start at the box office, recording one of the highest-ever day 1 openings for a Pakistani film, according to industry insiders.

Looking ahead, Mahira Khan has a packed slate with projects across platforms, including Pakistan’s first Netflix original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, as well as upcoming dramas and telefilms, further cementing her position as one of the industry’s most versatile stars.

Mahira will also be seen in Mitti De Baway, a major television drama that marks her first on-screen collaboration with Wahaj Ali. Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Haissam Hussain, the project has already generated strong buzz. She is also part of Woh Ek Raat, an upcoming telefilm or mini-series co-starring Wahaj Ali, penned by Farhat Ishtiaq and helmed by Shehzad Kashmiri.

